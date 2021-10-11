Woman hit, killed by oncoming car while walking on I-85 Business after argument in NC, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 85 Business after an argument, according to High Point police.

At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Interstate 85 Business, near the I-74 interchange.

At the scene, officers found 44-year-old Charmaine Denise Bostick, of High Point, laying on the median.

Investigators believe Bostick had been driving north on I-85 Business with a companion when they got into an argument. Bostick pulled over to the northbound shoulder, parked and got out of the vehicle. She walked across the northbound lanes and the median and began walking south in the southbound lanes.

A vehicle driving south in the southbound lanes then hit her.

Bostick suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. the driver was not hurt.

No charges will be filed, according to police.