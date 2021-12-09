Woman got out of car after argument, fatally struck by SUV on NC highway, witnesses say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Rockingham County.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash on NC 14 near Madison Street in Rockingham County.

According to police, Cara Elizabeth Reese, 40, of Yanceyville, was walking along NC 14 when she was hit by a 2004 Ford Explorer.

Witnesses told troopers that Reese got out of a Toyota Corolla stopped at the intersection of NC 14 and Madison Street, apparently arguing with the driver of the Corolla. The car drove away and Reese began walking along NC 14, where she was hit.

Reese dies on the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer was not hurt. No charges have been filed.