Woman found dead in backseat of burning vehicle in NC, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a dead woman was found in a burning car.
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Harmony Church Road Monday around 3:00 a.m. where they found a dead woman in the backseat of a burning vehicle.
Multiple agencies are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.
