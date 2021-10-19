Woman found dead in backseat of burning vehicle in NC, deputies say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a dead woman was found in a burning car.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Harmony Church Road Monday around 3:00 a.m. where they found a dead woman in the backseat of a burning vehicle.

Multiple agencies are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories