Woman dies after rollover crash on I-85 exit in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police said she rear-ended a car and rolled her vehicle.
Durham police closed the Guess Road exit (exit 175) going southbound on I-85 after they said a woman rear-ended a car that caused her vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver died at the scene.
However, the driver of the car who was rear-ended was not hurt, police said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said they think speed played a factor.
