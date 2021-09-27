Woman dies after rollover crash on I-85 exit in North Carolina

North Carolina

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police said she rear-ended a car and rolled her vehicle.

Durham police closed the Guess Road exit (exit 175) going southbound on I-85 after they said a woman rear-ended a car that caused her vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver died at the scene.

However, the driver of the car who was rear-ended was not hurt, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said they think speed played a factor.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories