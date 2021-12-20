Woman dies after fiery crash on I-40 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a Sunday afternoon crash that closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 heading east near Airport Boulevard just outside Raleigh, officials said.

The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. between I-540 and the exit for Airport Boulevard.

A woman was driving alone in a Ford SUV when she lost control, went off the highway and her SUV crashed into a tree, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the SUV caught fire after the crash which did not involve any other vehicles. A photo was sent to CBS 17 that showed the flames coming from the SUV.

Photo contributed to CBS 17

A witness said a man stopped his car and ran to the burning vehicle, pulling the woman out of the SUV.

A large traffic backup could be seen on DOT cameras stretching into Durham County.

The four right lanes were closed at mile marker 284.

The woman’s identity was not released by troopers, but they said she was not from North Carolina.

The highway reopened around 7:30 p.m.