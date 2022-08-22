WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:39 a.m., officers responded to 1946 Lyons Street when they were told someone had been set on fire.

Arriving officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker on the porch of her home. She had been set on fire, and police say officers were able to extinguish the fire.

The investigation revealed that her son, James Parker, 48, of Winston-Salem, was upset with her, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, the release says.

James was taken into custody and was charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 22nd homicide in Winston-Salem compared to 24 at this time in 2021.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.