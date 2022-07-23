RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was taken to a nearby hospital after her car overturned during a wreck on Interstate 40 during rush hour in Raleigh Friday.

The incident was reported at 6 p.m. on the I-40 westbound lanes at mile marker 301, which is near Rock Quarry Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

For about an hour, the three right lanes were closed heading west on I-40 a mile past exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road.

The NCDOT camera at the scene showed a red car that was overturned, several fire trucks and two ambulances.

NCDOT image

Raleigh police said a woman was alone in the car when she wrecked — and flipped the vehicle.

The woman was briefly pinned but rescued and suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the wreck.