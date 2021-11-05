Witness describes ‘gruesome’ scene after extended closure on NC highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People driving down U.S. 52 Thursday morning tell FOX8 it was a gruesome scene.

Chad Gaskins was driving his two children to school. When he saw two Winston-Salem police officers blocking off one of the lanes, he told his children to close their eyes.

“As I was passing by I looked over and without a shadow of a doubt it was a body that looked to be, to me, in one of those black contractor trash bags,” Gaskins said.

He said it was a difficult scene to stomach, even as an Air Force veteran.

“To me, it was so mangled and destroyed, it looked like whoever this individual was had been hit by vehicle after vehicle,” Gaskins said.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed from Thursday morning until around 2 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department hasn’t said why, only that they were investigating.

FOX8 crews saw police using items from a forensics unit truck, and placing yellow markers on the ground.