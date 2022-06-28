WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers tell FOX8 they are investigating a shooting inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:32 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says officers found a victim who was not shot. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information available.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is also responding.

There is a heavy police presence outside the area, and a FOX8 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.