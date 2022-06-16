WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Maggie, a retired Winston-Salem Police Department K-9, died at the age of 8 on Wednesday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The German Sheppard began working with Winston-Salem police in April 2015, partnering with Detective Watson.

During Maggie’s six years of service to the City of Winston-Salem, she was personally responsible for seizing over $15 million worth of drugs, money and weapons.

The Winston-Salem Police Department released the following statement on Maggie’s passing:

“We are sad to announce the passing of recently retired Winston-Salem Police Department K-9 Maggie. The Winston-Salem Police Department thanks K-9 Maggie for her service to the department.“