RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.

The ticket will expire on Wednesday, August 31.

Officials said the ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls in the drawing. The winning numbers were 21-29-30-34-36.

The ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.