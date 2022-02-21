Wild horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks euthanized

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The group that helps protect the wild horses on the North Carolina Outer Banks says one of the horses has been euthanized.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page on Sunday that its veterinarian euthanized the stallion, named Tyler, last Tuesday.

According to the organization, the horse was in its mid-20s and had been under observation by staff members as well as the veterinarian.

The post said that It was clear that the horse was approaching the end of its life, and added that he was buried “in a quiet place.”