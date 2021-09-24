‘Where I go, he goes’: Service dogs do a lot for their people

(WGHP) — Don’t confuse a certified service dog with an “emotional support” pet. They are as different as night and day.
Dennis Miller is a veteran who trains service dogs and their people. He is also paired with a service dog himself.
“Since I had him, it’s a different feeling. Where I go, he goes,” Dennis says of his dog, Roman.
Dogs like Roman are specially trained to help with conditions like PTSD, diabetes, and seizures, or provide guidance for someone who is hearing or visually impaired.
