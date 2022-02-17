What we know about the fatal plane crash in Davidson County so far — and what happens next

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A plane crashed onto the interstate and left one person dead.

The crash happened on I-85 in Davidson County Wednesday, leaving fiery wreckage across the roadway.

What happened?

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, it appears the plane took off from the Lexington/Davidson County Airport and traveled a few hundred feet before it fell and hit the back of a tractor-trailer. Another pickup truck was damaged by debris at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron.











Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

The southbound lanes between Exit 91 and Exit 88 on I-85, near Cotton Grove Road in Lexington were closed for hours as the scene was cleared and investigated. Troopers detoured southbound traffic at US 64, sending travelers west on US 64 through Lexington to US 29 southbound.

The ramp to exit 88 didn’t reopen until just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, but the interstate reopened late Wednesday.

The plane’s pilot was identified as 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley, of Charlotte. He died in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

What happens now?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have begun to investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. They arrived Thursday morning to begin the investigation.

Officials say that the initial data collection part of the investigation will take several days.



Scene of fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County (credit: Jerry Bryant Roland)

The first part of the investigation involves collecting any “perishable” evidence — things that could be destroyed by weather or movement. They also extensively photograph and document the scene so they have things to refer back.

Investigators will be on the ground three to five days for this part of the investigation. After that, they say they’ll likely have a preliminary report within the next two weeks.

A full report however likely won’t come for several months, the NTSB saying it may be 12-18 months before they publish their full findings.