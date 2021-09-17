What we know about Faith Hedgepeth murder suspect Miguel Salguero-Olivares

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday, authorities announced Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, of Durham, was arrested for the 2012 murder of UNC-Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth.

Salguero-Olivares, 28, was arrested Thursday morning without incident in Durham with the help of the SBI.

He is charged with first-degree murder in Hedgepeth’s death.

Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares on Sept. 16, 2021 (DCSO)

Salguero-Olivares is being held without bond at the Durham County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear before a judge at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

He was not a suspect in the 19-year-old’s murder when the investigation began nine years ago.

He was linked to the case after investigators recovered DNA from the crime scene, police said.

Authorities held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest but did not disclose many details about Salguero-Olivares or any relationship he may have had with Hedgepeth.

An arrest warrant showed Salguero-Olivares lived at an apartment complex along the 4200 block of Garrett Road on the western side of Durham.

Records also show that Salguero-Olivares was arrested on Aug. 16 in Raleigh for driving while impaired. He listed his employer as a pizzeria during that arrest and said he lived in Chapel Hill.

On Sept. 7, 2012, Hedgepeth’s body was found in an off-campus apartment bedroom. An autopsy revealed she died from a severe beating to her head.

She was a sophomore at UNC-CH with aspirations to be a pediatrician.