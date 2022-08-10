NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — George Dove of Cary decided to try his luck on $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $331,579 jackpot the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.

Dove bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website for last Thursday’s drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $235,455.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $146,000.