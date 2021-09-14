‘What he did to Christian was just evil’: Family speaks out after 21-year-old killed in NC, suspect arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a murder victim shares how their loved one ended up with a dangerous man on the FBI’s wanted list.

It’s the last killing Malek Moore was accused of before his arrest in Greensboro.

A judge ordered the 29-year-old to get a mental evaluation and told him he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

“What he did to Christian was just evil. Just evil. He doesn’t have a heart,” said Justine Alzu. She lost her 21-year-old brother Christian on Sept. 3.

Greensboro police found his body in the 2800 block of Patterson street.

“He met the guy who killed him at a gas station on his way to Greensboro. He gave him a ride, and the next day is when they found the body,” said Justin Minju, Christian’s brother.

Malek Moore, 29, was charged with the murder. In court Monday, he sat silent on the video monitor until the judge asked him about legal representation

No specifics about the case came out in court, but the victim’s family said Christian headed to Greensboro to take pictures of his friend at a soccer tournament. He never made it.

“When they told us he picked someone up from the gas station, we didn’t hesitate because we knew that was Christian. He would do something like that. He was the kind of person who would help homeless people and give them food. He was very giving and kind, and I’m sure most people will miss that,” Minju said.

Police got a break in their case when someone spotted Moore on Sept. 7 on East Market Street.

Audio from the 9-1-1 calls says, “He’s in the Exxon. All black with a blue mask. He got a blue mask. He the one with the tattoo with a tear drop under his eye who have been on the news all week. This is him 100% sure. I’m following him now.”

Christian’s siblings are relieved that Moore is off the streets.

“We are glad the killer is in prison right now. We are hopeful that he never gets released to kill other victims and other innocent people,” Alzu said.

However, it doesn’t heal the pain of knowing their sibling is gone forever.

“It’s just hard to accept that he is no longer with us, but we know he is in heaven right now, even though he didn’t deserve to die the way he did,” Alzu said.

Minju said, “His smile, he was very unique, It’s something we will never get over. Maybe someday, but it’s going to take us a while to get over this.”

Christian’s mom has not been told her son died because she is in critical condition fighting COVID-19.

The family is working to get Christian’s body sent back to Tennessee so they can plan his funeral.