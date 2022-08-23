ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A middle school in Rowan County will be operating remotely through the end of the week after bacteria was discovered in the HVAC system, school officials said.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools confirmed with Queen City News that West Rowan Middle School is on all-remote learning for the week due to the HVAC contamination.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Those QCN spoke with on Tuesday said it’s their understanding it takes about ten days to allow the ventilation system to be cleared out.

RSS officials could not confirm whether staff and students would be allowed back into West Rowan Middle School for Monday, Aug. 29. It’s currently a ‘wait and see’ approach.

It’s currently unknown how the bacteria was found in the HVAC system. To Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ knowledge, no one has gotten sick from bacteria exposure.

West Rowan Middle School shared information for remote learning this week:

Teacher office hour schedules

Still need your iPad? Come to WRHS at the Media Center’s exterior door from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on August 23

How to request a hotspot

How to log into ZScaler – this allows students to access Canvas and other necessary programs offsite. Make sure students add @rss.k12.nc.us to their Username (Ex: smithje678@rss.k12.nc.us) Password is their Lunch number

How to become an observer in Canvas – see what your child’s assignments and grades are by following the instructions on the images or copy and paste the link for information: https://bit.ly/3clMy8N

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.