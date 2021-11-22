‘We’re going to find you’: Voicemail threatens NC school district over mask mandate

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Schools has released a recording of a threat left on a district voice mailbox on Sept. 7 over mask mandates.

The district said the call was received around 5:30 p.m. but not discovered by an employee until two days later on Sept. 9.

The threat was left on a district voicemail monitored by the Human Resources department in the Central Office.

It was reported to law enforcement on Sept. 10.

The caller’s expletive-filled message starts by asking why the district feels it can intimidate parents over its mask mandate.

The caller goes on to say “We are going to come for you,” “we’re going to have your asses,” and “We’re going to find you. We’re going to find your houses, everything.”

The caller also calls the board “Nazi (expletives)” and says “we’re coming after you and we’re not going to play nice, you pieces of (expletive).”

“Our investigation remains open, but we are in need of additional information,” said MCS Police Chief Arthur Frye. “We are now asking the public’s help in identifying the person who left this disturbing recording.”

The call was made as the system had concerns over the safety of the school board.

“In one incident this past July, MCS Police stopped a person from carrying a knife into a school board meeting. A subsequent search of that individual’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded gun brought illegally onto school system property,” the district said in a release.

Frye said law enforcement can not afford to ignore such threatening messages like the one received on Sept. 7.

“It is the duty of law enforcement to take these matters seriously and investigate fully to determine if a crime has been planned or committed and to look out for the safety of school system leaders and the public,” he said.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Chief Frye at 910-986-9747 or MCS Police Captain Rodney Hardy at 910-986-0949.