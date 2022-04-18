MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A history-making team. During the golden age of baseball, when players like Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio were on the field, one team of 12-year-old kids in North Carolina made it big.

They were a group of sandlot kids, who loved baseball and did something no one thought they could.

“I don’t think we had any idea we would have gone all the way,” said Don Beaver.

Sometimes there are dreams so big that considering them or even believing in them is scary.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“It was really kind of overwhelming to start with,” said Lavette Teeter.

But that’s the best part about those kinds of dreams, when they come true they are that much sweeter.

“As a kid, I guess you don’t, recognize stuff like that,” said Phillip Clodfelter.

In the summer of 1952, seventy years ago, a team of 10 to 12-year-old kids did something no one had ever done in North Carolina.

They made it to the Little League World Series.

“Seventy years,” laughed first baseman, Lavette Teeter. “That’s a long time.”







“I was very nervous, being a 12-year-old never playing outside of sandlot ball,” remembered Don Beaver, pitcher.

I was the fast one, said Phillip Clodfelter, outfielder. “See if I couldn’t swipe a base here or there.”

They were all city and country kids from in and around Mooresville, which was a small mill town at the time.

“Most of us had traveled not very far outside of Mooresville,” said Lavette.

The undefeated team of 15 took their first train to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in August of 1952. All three remembered staying in a hotel that was over three stories, the tallest building they had seen at the time.

“The US rubber company paid for just about everything,” said Phillip.

“That’s the manager telling me, (one of) three pitchers, the manager telling me I was going to pitch the game,” said Don, pointing to a black and white photo in an old newspaper clipping.

Their first game on the national stage looked a little different than their ones back home.

“Pretty frightening for a 12-year-old and there were 10,000 people there. And there was a lot of people in those stands,” said Don.

Phillip Clodfelter

Lavette Teeter

It was the first game of the series and it was Mooresville versus Pennsylvania. The stands were full of people, as was the grassy field behind the baseball stadium.

“Once you make that first pitch you forget your nervousness and concentrate on the game,” remembered Don.

“When we went to play, we went to play hard,” said Phillip.

It was a close game. In the final inning, Pennsylvania had the lead with 3-2. But, Mooresville had the final say. It was the bottom of the sixth and they had two on base with only one out.

“We thought we could,” said Lavette. “Then it happened. Double play and it’s over and that was it.”

“I remember a lot of us cried when we lost,” said Don.

While there was some crying in baseball, the team had done something unheard of.

“That was my suit I wore. The brown stuff on there – the original dirt,” laughed Lavette, holding up his old wool baseball unfirm.

Most of their teammates aren’t around anymore. But that sense of pride doesn’t stop with the players. The family of Merle McKnight has kept his jersey, gloves, and articles all these years. A precious reminder of the team of small-town kids who made it big.

“They put on TV now, and I watch it every year,” said Phillip.

“I guess, my love affair with baseball going back to when I was a kid hung on to me,” said Don, who owns the Charlotte Knights.

Whether it’s watching every Little League World series, or spending their life owning baseball teams like the Charlotte Knights, that summer sparked a lifetime kind of love.

All because baseball is for everyone, for the underdogs, the smalltown kids, and the dreamers.

None of the players made it to the Major League. However, Don was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame in Williamsport.