CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is currently trying to sell a book, his autobiography, and as part of that, he made a recent stop at Freedom House, a Charlotte church.

The visit was streamed and is currently available online.

During the service, he focused on social justice efforts, which he equated with communism and socialism, and seemed to know he was about to garner controversy when he said the following statement:

“We’re called to be the Christians that God called us to be and we are called — getting ready to be in trouble — called to be led by men. God sent women when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, he sent David, not Davita. David.”

“I’ve never heard anyone who is espousing those views of subordination to mention the passage from Paul, in Galatians 3:28,” said the Rev. Dr. Benjamin Boswell with Myers Park Baptist Church. “In the Kingdom of God, there will be no Jew or Greek, no male or female, for all are one in Christ.”

Boswell noted that Myers Park Baptist has four women in ministry on staff, two of them African-American.

“We have always had women ministers,” he said.

Boswell said Robinson’s comments did not sit well with him, as a North Carolinian and as a Christian man in the church.

“A real man does not need to yell to get their point across,” said Boswell.

The statements at Freedom House, which were made in late May, only add to a list of controversial statements made by the lieutenant governor, who has a history of anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic comments.

Robinson is also considered a Republican frontrunner for governor in 2024, and was even introduced at the Freedom House event as “the next governor of North Carolina”.

Robinson’s comments, however, are being met with both political and religious backlash.

Politically, they are being called misogynistic and sexist. In religious circles, the comments are being seen as “tired and old,” according to Boswell.

Robinson defended his statements on Twitter, but also pushed back at those who perceive his comments as wrong.

“For someone to insinuate that I don’t believe that women can be leaders in their homes, communities, in their churches, in their states and their nation, is absolutely 100% ridiculous,” he said in a video posted on his Twitter page, noting his intent was to call to action for men to stand up for their beliefs.

However, Boswell said he heard something different — something he said goes against what he believes Christianity stands for.

“Those who want to attack the social justice movement are anti-Christ. Period. End of sentence,” Boswell said.

Queen City News did reach out to Freedom House, and specifically to a head pastor who is a woman. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment but noted in an interview with a Raleigh television station that she supported Robinson and his comments.