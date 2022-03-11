CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Extremely popular gas station Wawa, Inc. has confirmed with QCN they are actively looking into potential sites for new Wawa stores in North Carolina.

Right now, Wawa, Inc. said it hopes to open its first stores in the state by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future. We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate,” Wawa, Inc said in a written statement.

Wawa, Inc. said it plans to share more information regarding job growth at future events.

Wawa, Inc. began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all-day, every-day stop for built-to-order foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and ATMs. Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.