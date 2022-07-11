WILSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a terrifying experience for some this weekend as the sound of gunshots in the middle of a little league game sent players, coaches, and people in the stands running.

A Lake Norman little league team was on the field when the shooting happened Sunday morning, July 10, during a tournament in eastern North Carolina.

Video shows both baseball teams running off the field when they heard the shots. Lake Norman Little League’s 8 and 9-year-olds were playing in the state tournament Sunday in Wilson when someone fired shots near the field. The team is now back home safe.

Myers Park Little League also played in the tournament but was not on the field when the shooting occurred.

Photo of the team on the field after the shooting (Elaine T)

Photo of the team bowling after the shooting (Elaine T)

There was an incident in Wilson this morning during our 7-8’s baseball game. All players, coaches, and spectators are safe and activities have been cancelled for today. Our 7-8 and 8-9 teams are in Wilson and again are all safe. We want to thank everyone who jumped into action to ensure the safety of everyone at the field this morning. We are extremely thankful for everyone’s safety and our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved. Lake Norman Little League

After the senseless and terrifying events yesterday in Wilson, the Myers Park 8-9-year-old All-Star team has made the decision to withdraw from the State Tournament and return home. The safety of our children is paramount. As of this moment with the tournament set to continue at the same site and the shooter still at large, this was the right decision for our team’s parents and coaches to make and we support them 100%. There will be more baseball down the road for these boys. For now, we are just thankful that our families are safe. Myers Park Trinity

