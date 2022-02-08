Cold Case: ‘Dixie Mafia’ implicated in 1972 murder of Watauga family

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New evidence has linked a group known as the ‘Dixie Mafia’ to a 50-year-old murder of a Watauga County family, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a tip from a Georgia sheriff’s office regarding a cold case from 50 years ago.

Known to locals as the ‘Durham Case,’ a homicide investigation took place in February of 1972 when Bryce and Virginia Durham along with their 18-year-old son Bobby were found brutally murdered in their home during a snowstorm, documents showed. They were found by the married couple’s son-in-law and daughter, Ginny, who went over to the home to check on them. The case ultimately went cold.

New information developed in May of 2019 when research on a forthcoming crime book was being conducted and connected a Georgia inmate, 81-year-old Billy Wayne Davis, and three other men including the researcher’s father.

Davis was linked to an organized crime network in Georgia known as the ‘Dixie Mafia’ and had been connected with a similar incident that took place in 1973 in the Peach State. The group was known to have committed dozens of violent crimes in the southeast in the 1960s and ’70s.

Davis implicated three who engaged in a hired ‘hit’ in the North Carolina mountains where they almost got caught in a major snowstorm, according to the documents. Davis stated that he was the getaway driver.

Billy Birt, Bobby Gaddis, and Charles Reed are the three men Davis cited. All of them are now dead and it still remains unclear exactly who committed the offense.

Birt’s son was the one conducting the book research.