Suspects charged in stolen concrete pumping truck

Multiple suspects have been charged in connection to an investigation into a stolen Peterbilt concrete pumping truck in Asheville, local officials say.

Asheville resident Robert White, 40, and Boone resident Anna Brown, 40, face multiple charges including felony probation and possession of a stolen vehicle. A third suspect, Patricia Beckford, 29, will be served with warrants on a later date and bond will be determined at that time.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stolen vehicle from 199 Jefferson Road on Friday. The vehicle was located around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Belk at Boone Mall. A perimeter was established and ultimately all three suspects were detained.

White is being held with no bond for the probation violation.