Mile-high rescue on Grandfather Mountain

A high altitude rescue mission took place Saturday on Grandfather Mountain after a hiker suffered a heart attack, officials say.
The hiker was on Profile Trail and first responders were able to tend to the hiker while awaiting a helicopter from the North Carolina National Guard. The hiker was transported to the bottom of the mountain where they were then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tennessee.
The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, NCHART, Wings Air Rescue, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue, Avery County Emergency Management and N.C. State Parks were among the groups that responded to the scene.
