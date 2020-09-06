Impaired 21-year-old woman fatally struck 2 pedestrians in Boone, officials say

ACLU-DC asks for minimal police presence during portion of policing, public safety community meeting

A 21-year-old woman who was under the influence while driving fatally struck two pedestrians in Boone, authorities are saying.

Officials responded to calls regarding a car accident involving pedestrians at 11 p.m. by East King St. and Forest Hills Drive in Boone.

Maryland residents Tracy Lindamore, 52, and Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54 were both found suffering from injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed that Durham resident Madison Mahagan, 21, was driving under the influence and struck both victims, killing them. Mahagan faces multiple charges that are pending.

Boone FD, NC Highway Patrol, and Watauga Medic were among those who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

