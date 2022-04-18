BOONE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Boone man accused of pouring gasoline on church steps over the Easter holiday weekend has been arrested, Boone Police said Monday.

Boone Police: Man poured gas on church steps on Easter holiday weekend

Officers responded to calls regarding gasoline being dumped on steps and the rear entrance of St. Elizabeth’s Church on Pilgrims Way in Boone around 8 a.m. Saturday during the Easter holiday weekend.

Surveillance video caught a suspect and his video and a search ensued. Detectives were able to identify 44-year-old Boone resident Thomas Peluso as the suspect through a tip to the police department, officers said.

Officers said they arrested Peluso, who now faces charges that include one felonious count of Aiding in the Burning of a Religious Building.

He was being held in the Watauga County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is in May.