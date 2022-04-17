BOONE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who poured gasoline on a church during the Easter holiday weekend is being sought, the Boone Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding what they call a suspicious incident over the Easter holiday weekend around 8 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Pilgrims Way.

An initial investigation revealed an unknown man poured gas on a doorway and sidewalk that led into the church and then left. There is no mention of an actual fire and Easter services were underway on Sunday, according to the church’s Facebook page.

Boone PD say surveillance images show the man driving a 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boone PD at 828-268-6900.