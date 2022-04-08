(WGHP) — Walmart announced on Thursday that truck drivers will be getting a pay bump.

Over 850 drivers who work for Walmart’s private fleet in North Carolina are reportedly getting a pay raise.

The company also says a new fleet development program is being launched to train new drivers who can now make around $95,000 to $110,000 in their first year working for Walmart.

Drivers who have been with the company longer than a year can potentially make more than $110,000 a year depending on factors like location and tenure.

Walmart employs around 12,000 truck drivers.

To apply to drive for Walmart, click here.