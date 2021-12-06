VIDEO: UNC Health holds active shooter drill in NC amid national, local incidents

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the recent shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan and at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint Mall, law enforcement agencies in Orange County are stepping up how they train for active shooter situations.

Sunday dozens of Orange County fire departments, SWAT team units and police officers participated in an active shooter drill at UNC Health’s Hillsborough Campus.

“The scenario was unknown to us when we started. We had uniform personnel that were all around the area doing what they normally do during the day and when the call came out we responded hopefully like we will in an emergency situation,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

Although this is only a drill, Blackwood says it’s as real as it gets.

“We even had live fire with simulations which is it hurts when it hits you kind of a round. We had protective equipment for the people who are involved in those areas,” Blackwood said. “It was very controlled.”

Drills like this are important now more than ever. UNC Health Police Chief Kevin Phillips says it’s important to be prepared no matter the location.

“Hospitals and health care systems across the country are not immune to this type of threat and still remaining situationally prepared as much as possible is very important for us to make sure that we’re ensuring that we’re protecting as many lives as we can,” said Phillips.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says this is the first time they had the opportunity to do an active shooter training of this magnitude.

It is also the first training at UNC Health Hillborough’s newest patient tower which opens next month.

“This opportunity allows us to train in a way that we’ve never been able to in a real-world environment and it helps us discover those gaps of opportunities for improvement,” said Blackwood.