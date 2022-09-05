BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night.

The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of the interchange with Interstate 40.

A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side. Some grass and vegetation just off the highway could be seen on fire.

At one point, there was a large explosion — which was caught on video.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said no one was injured.

The NCDOT reported just before 10 p.m. that all lanes of the highway were open. One lane was later closed again and did not reopen until just after midnight.

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Benson Fire Department and Four Oaks Fire helped extinguish the blaze.