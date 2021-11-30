VIDEO: Time-lapse shows fire engulf North Carolina’s Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A time-lapse video shows flames spreading to the top of North Carolina’s Pilot Mountain Sunday night.

N.C. Forest Service officials said the fire, named the “Grindstone Fire” started sometime Saturday and has continued to spread across the state park ever since. Officials expect all 900 acres of the park to be impacted by the fire.

“It was human-caused in some form and, once again, that’s a big window,” said NC Forest Ranger Jimmy Holt. “There’s a lot of possibilities there.”

State officials issued a statewide outdoor burn ban on Monday afternoon as dry conditions continued in North Carolina.

Holt says 500 acres have burned, and they’re anticipating the wildfire will torch a total of 900 acres.

“That’s a lot,” said Boggs. “That is terrifying.”

Dry and windy conditions have hurt firefighting efforts since the blaze started. With no rain forecasted into the weekend, officials are worried.

“We’re allowing the fire to back down the mountain because we can’t hold it where it’s at,” Holt said. “And then we will do a firing operation off those containment lines.”

The N.C. Forest Service Red Incident Management Team will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to provide updates.