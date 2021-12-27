Video shows woman who refused to put on mask blocking NC bus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A viewer sent a video to FOX8 showing a woman being told she could not ride a Greensboro bus without a mask on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m.

According to the video, after putting a bag on her face and still being refused entry, the woman stood in front of the bus and would not move out of its way and eventually threw a drink at the bus.

Police were called and can be seen in the video.

There is no word from police yet on whether or not she faces any charges.

Public transportation still has a mask mandate in place.