Video shows team rescue people from flooding in NC after Fred strikes

North Carolina

CANTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department joined the water rescue effort in Canton after Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the western North Carolina town.

WSFD shared video of the water rescue team at work on Wednesday.

So far, crews have conducted 40 rescues and more than 20 pets evacuations.

Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York.

One death was reported — a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, Monday night and overturned into a water-filled ditch, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) as it crossed southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia.

