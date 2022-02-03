Video: Queen City News goes in-depth on NC man accused of teaching bomb-making to person targeting authorities

Watch the full in-depth breakdown in the player above.

Queen City News’ Ryan Kruger and Alicia Barnes took an in-depth look Wednesday at a case involving a North Carolina man charged with showing someone how to make a bomb that would kill law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Arthur, who runs a company that “teaches military tactics to the everyday citizen,” was charged after he allegedly offered instructions for making improvised explosive devices to someone that visited his home in May.

The Duplin County man has already been on the FBI’s radar for nearly two years.

In May of 2020, a Virginia truck driver named Joshua Blessed led police on a two-hour chase in Upstate New York where more than a hundred rounds were fired between Blessed and local law enforcement. The truck driver was killed in the exchange.

FBI agents had begun investigating Blessed in 2018 based on information that he was recruiting for “a militia extremist group and preparing to engage in an apocalyptic battle” with the U.S. government, according to court records.

As authorities conducted a search warrant on Blessed’s home and truck, they found homemade bombs, along with instruction manuals allegedly written by Arthur.

“Numerous additional IEDs and firearms were found in the search of his residence along with multiple Tackleberry Solutions tactical instructional manuals which named as the author Christopher Arthur. A review of the individual’s cell phone indicated that he had attended training with Arthur at Tackleberry Solutions in Mount Olive for multiple days in March of 2020,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of Eastern North Carolina.

The FBI then covertly requested a free PDF document from Arthur, investigators said.

“After a short period of time, an email was received from Arthur indicating that he had to keep parts of the information in the PDF off of the internet since explosives were such a touchy topic,” according to authorities.

Investigators said Arthur explained how to properly place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through one’s property.

He also taught the “importance of creating a fatal funnel, the setup and use of remote-activated firearms, and how to evade arrest after killing members of law enforcement.”

“According to these charges, the defendant provided someone with training on explosive devices knowing that person intended to use that information to murder or attempt the murder of law enforcement,” said United States Attorney Michael Easley. “This type of behavior is criminal, it is unacceptable, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Here in Eastern North Carolina, we will protect the brave men and women of law enforcement who are sworn to protect us. The Justice Department will aggressively investigate and prosecute those whose actions would further violence against those in uniform. Our public servants in law enforcement deserve nothing less.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Arthur is due in court on Friday for a hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Associated Press, the website for Arthur’s company lists a “Kit Arthur” as its founder and CEO. It says that Tackleberry Solutions “is an educational company that teaches military tactics to the everyday citizen for civil defense purposes.”

A page offering in-person training near Mount Olive asks the question, “Are you ready for war?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.