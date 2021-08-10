VIDEO: Car plows into NC tattoo shop, knocking down client and shocking workers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was seriously injured Sunday when a car plowed into a Fayetteville tattoo shop.

The incident happened at Best Ink of Fayetteville in the Skibo Commons shopping center in the 2100 block of Skibo Road, according to the business.

A customer was having some tattoo work performed at the time of the crash. A worker was leaning over during the procedure as the car crashed through with no warning, the video showed.

A small blue sedan burst through the front windows sending glass flying all over the shop. The tattoo artist was pushed up against a wall. The person getting a tattoo was knocked out of a chair and thrown back into the store on his back.

The client getting a tattoo suffered a cut on his face, shop owner Jonathan Dump wrote on Facebook.

Shopworkers spent much of Sunday cleaning up the business, which is currently closed.

“If you have an appointment at Best Ink of Fayetteville please bear with us we will be in touch with clientele quicker than you guys think,” Dump also wrote on Facebook.