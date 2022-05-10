RODANTHE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New videos and photos released Tuesday afternoon show high surf destroying homes along the ocean in the Cape Hatteras area of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The most recent home to collapse located at 24265 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe was the second home to collapse into the ocean on Tuesday, after another home nearby collapsed earlier in the day at 24235 Ocean Drive. Back in February, another home in the same area located at 24183 Ocean Drive collapsed into the ocean.

Sister station WAVY-TV reports that beaches along the Outer Banks have been eroding away for decades, and homes originally built along the shoreline are now right at the edge of the ocean. Despite millions of dollars spent on beach nourishment to stop the erosion process, it hasn’t stopped the ocean from taking homes along the shoreline.

Source: Cape Hatteras National Seashore / National Park Service

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, part of the National Park Service, says that the beach near Ocean Drive in Rodanthe is closed and the road will be closed shortly.

“Visitors are cautioned to stay away from the beach in this area,” a spokesperson wrote in a post on Facebook.

David Hallac, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent, told WAVY that more homes may collapse into the ocean in the future.

“We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore,” said Hallac.

The homes that collapsed Tuesday were reportedly built in the 1980s. The Outer Banks is currently dealing with tidal flooding and overwash from a costal low that has been sitting off the Atlantic coastline for several days.