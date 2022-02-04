Victim identified in fatal head-on crash that shut down US 158 in NC Thursday, troopers say

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash shut down US 158 for some time Thursday night.

According to Troopers, Trentin Daniel Millslage, 23, of Clemmons, was traveling east on US 158 between the Forsyth County Line and NC 801 crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle in the westbound lane.

Millslage’s car went off the road and caught fire.

He died at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver at this time.

Smith Grove Fire and Rescue officials were on the scene of the crash in front of the Tanglewood Pizza Company.