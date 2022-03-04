(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you ever walk around Davidson College, you are likely to see the name “Richardson” in several spots. The family itself has a legacy at the college and one that Ashley Kaufman is a part of.

“I arrived as a freshman at Davidson,” said Kaufman. “And I was assigned Richardson Hall.”

Kaufman’s connection is uniquely deeper than just that — she’s also one of the Richardson descendants, and one of many that now call the Davidson or Charlotte area home.

The reason the Richardson name is so known on campus is because of something you likely have in your medicine cabinet. Vick’s VapoRub was actually invested by Lunsford Richardson, who is an 1875 graduate of Davidson College.

Richardson graduated in three years, as a salutatorian, because his mother had died and he was not sure if he could afford the fourth year. After graduating, he held a series of jobs, including as a pharmacist.

Richardson eventually moved to Greensboro and became a drugstore owner. As the story goes, he developed what would become Vicks VapoRub as a way to ease his sick son’s pain from croupe. The Vick name came from his brother-in-law.

Kaufman said what Richardson learned at Davidson College helped him out tremendously in the development of VapoRub.

“He had earned a Latin prize when he was at Davidson and had an interest in chemistry,” said Kaufman. “Those combinations helped him leaned the names of the different medicines, and he started mixing remedies in the pharmacy.”

The stories eventually became the subject of a book which Kaufman, who resides in Charlotte, published in 2017 called “The Little Blue Jar: A Family Remedy.” Her research of the past also has connections to today, as VapoRub was used to help those in the 1918 flu pandemic.

“When I was doing research, the flu epidemic was one of the most interesting things, because it felt like something that would never happen again. I was doing most of this research from 2011 to 2015,” she said.

She added, “when I had COVID, I used it to make sure I could still smell.”

Vicks allowed Richardson to become a success. Millions of jars of the petroleum jelly/menthol mix were sold before he died in 1919. Vicks VapoRub is now a product of Proctor and Gamble.

Richardson gave to the college he graduated from, and in the generations since, many of his descendants have carried on the tradition of going to college. Kaufman said the family owes practically its entire lineage to Davidson, as Richardson’s wife was the sister of a former Davidson College president.

The story of the Richardson family is one that Kaufman came to accept as a fact of her life. However, when she tells people of those facts, she gets stories back from others on what the “little blue jar” meant to them.

“I think it’s something about that sensory experience,” she said. “That smell is so distinctive.”