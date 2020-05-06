Veteran rescue squad member dies during search for man who fell from waterfall in western NC

CASHIERS, NC – A veteran member of a rescue squad in western North Carolina died Tuesday while helping search for a man who fell from a waterfall.

Efforts to rescue 24-year-old Chandler Manuel, of Rowan County, began on Tuesday after Jackson County Emergency Management received a call from Transylvania County. The call had to do with a man who fell into the water at the base of Whitewater Falls in Cashiers.

The rescue crew member — Eldon Jamison, 71, who was said to be a more than 40-year member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad — died when he fell from a rope. His body was recovered at the bottom of the falls just before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Transylvania Times reported that Manuel also died, but his body has not been found. The search for Manuel continues Wednesday.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident, which is standard when a death occurs in the line of duty.