‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors uneasy days after dismembered body found in driveway of North Carolina home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police said the body of a white female, likely in her 30s, was found on a homeowner’s driveway Monday morning. They’ve since released a photo of a car they believe may be connected.

Investigators spent the day Thursday going up and down Bright Street where the body was found and speaking with neighbors.

Police said they were getting closer to identifying the dismembered body and are waiting on DNA to come back from the lab.

“It was very disturbing,” neighbor Sharon Robinson said.

Robinson was one of many neighbors on Bright Street still trying to wrap their minds around what was found so close to where they live.

“We’ve never had anything like that since I have been here anyway. So, it was very disturbing and heartbreaking. It was rough to just hear all the details,” Robinson said.

“I just pulled up to my house. It looks like there’s a rotting corpse on my driveway. It looks like the legs is cut off,” the 911 caller said.

In that chilling 911 call, the homeowner tells the dispatcher he spent Sunday night at his girlfriend’s place and arrived home around 9:30 a.m. Monday to find that dismembered body. The incident report shows the victim is a white female.

“You need to send the cops now. It doesn’t look good,” the caller said.

CBS 17’s crew spotted at least one camera nearby.

Police have since released a photo of a car they believe may be connected. Robinson said investigators stopped by her home earlier Thursday.

“They came to my house, just wanted to talk to us in the neighborhood to let us know this wasn’t, our area wasn’t targeted. And they didn’t want us to have no fear,” Robinson said.

She said investigators told her the woman had been killed somewhere else and left in the driveway. She said the block is a cut through for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Goldsboro police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.