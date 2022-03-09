CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Madison Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district, was charged Monday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Cawthorn faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license. This would be one of three driving-related charges that Cawthorn is currently facing.

Cawthorn was pulled over just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County for driving 89 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. He was pulled over again on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, just before 6:30 p.m. on US 74 in Polk County for driving 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Both incidents occurred in a white 2009 Dodge.

On Thursday, March 3, Cawthorn was pulled over again, this time around 10:30 p.m. on US 74B in Cleveland County in a 2019 Toyota that went left of center. It was during this incident that investigators learned Cawthorn’s license had been revoked.

This charge is a Class 3 misdemeanor. The maximum sentence would be 20 days in jail.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Cawthorn was charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017 in Buncombe County. That charge was later dismissed.

Queen City News was able to get a statement from a representative of Cawthorn, who said that Cawthorn expects “the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”

Justyn Melrose of sister-station WGHP contributed to this story.