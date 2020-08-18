Deputy saves young boy choking during in school cafeteria

Union County Sheriff’s Deputy A.J. Wallace, Jr. walked the halls of Wingate Elementary School Monday morning. It was a big day. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic some students would be back in the halls to start the new school year.

“I was just making my rounds greeting the students as I normally would and I visited with the class that was eating breakfast,” said Wallace.

A teacher realized one of her students was choking on something.

Deputy Wallace is the school resource officer for Wingate Elementary School, which means he wears a lot of hats at school.

“I’ve never had to perform a medical situation before,” recalls Wallace.

Wallace grabbed the young boy and that is when his training kicked in.

It turns out the boy was choking on a piece of a pear which was making it difficult for the boy to breathe.

“He’s a lightweight and maybe weighs 65 pounds so I had to use my forearm so I could continue the thrusts,” Wallace said. It took 12 thrusts for the piece of pear to come out of his throat.

“He’s a trooper and a strong kid so he was back at school and in good spirits so I’m glad everything is okay,” added Wallace.

Wallace has served as a school resource officer for eight years. Just before the start of the school year he went through a recertification for CPR. He credits training for knowing exactly what to do and when.

“I’m glad to see the students back,” added Wallace. “We train a lot and want to be prepared for any situation so you don’t panic. You just do what your training teaches you and take care of the mission.”