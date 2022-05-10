WEDDINGTON, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Striking down a new proposed development. The town of Weddington will not be moving forward with the “Weddington Green” project.

The town council voted three to two against the project last night. It consisted of new homes, shops, and parks near the corner of Providence and Weddington Roads.

“I was surprised it didn’t pass,” said neighbor Alison Powell.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” added neighbor David Mauer.

People are feeling relieved in the small suburban town of Union County after the proposed mixed-use development project was struck down.

“I feel good about it,” Mauer said.

“I have very mixed feelings about it,” added Powell. “I’ll admit.”

Developers wanted to create a new area in town consisting of not only retail space, restaurants, parks, and an amphitheater, but new homes, too.

“I was very excited and looking forward to having some mom-and-pop restaurants kind of like what downtown Waxhaw offers,” Powell said. “But I wasn’t looking forward to the residential homes in the area, because it was going to increase traffic and potentially cause overcrowding for schools in the area.”

Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition against the proposed development.

“I was concerned about the traffic right on Weddington and Providence,” said Mauer. “I think it would’ve just increased traffic in the area, so from that perspective, I did not like it.”

Neighbors worried the new development would create even more congestion in an already busy area.

“Bringing in a new community with several hundred new families all traveling down the same road would increase traffic even more,” said Mauer.

“Definitely a concern with traffic in the area,” added Powell.

It’s not that Weddington residents necessarily oppose the growth, but more so what that growth would bring with it.

“As more communities come in here and there’s more development, I think they also need to think about developing the infrastructure,” said Mauer.

“At this point, I was relieved,” said Powell. “Because I hope they come back in the future and have more shops and restaurants for residents in the area to use, rather than having so many homes in the area.”

There were two council members that voted in favor of the development, and two that voted against it.

Ultimately, the mayor’s vote is what kept “Weddington Green” plans from moving forward.