WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A big development in Weddington is hoping to get the green light from Weddington town leaders.

On Monday night, the developer is holding a special meeting at Weddington High School to present their revisions to the community.

This development would sit on 81 acres. Queen City News spoke with the developer on Monday, who said their goal is to create a walkable community for the town.

But the people we spoke to say all they can think about is the traffic nightmare that potentially lies ahead.

Wendy Shaw has enjoyed a slice of heaven in Weddington for 50 years.

“I was born and raised here,” said Shaw.

The daughter of a farmer, she now has chickens and donkeys, but says a proposed development half a mile down the road is what will open up a whole can of worms.

“This is not what anybody here wants,” said Shaw.

She’s talking about Weddington Green, a Provident Development project that aims to bring a new main street to town with retail, restaurants, eight and a half acres of green space and about 160 single-family homes. The project initially called for about two-times that with townhomes in the mix.

“No one liked the townhomes or the commercial and what they’re wanting to bring in with the commercial,” said Shaw.

“I think a lot of the people are objecting to this Weddington Green just simply as adding more congestion,” said neighbor David Mauer.

A transportation impact analysis came back with suggestions to provide turn lanes at the entrances at Weatberry Hill Road and at the roundabout at Weddington-Matthews Road, but some of the 12,000 people who call Weddington home say the concessions won’t be enough to alleviate an already high traffic area.

“The infrastructure is not set up for all these developments,” said Mauer.

With signs lining the street asking town leaders to reject the developers rezoning request, and a Change.org petition with 2900 signatures, it’s clear not everyone sees eye-to-eye.

“What they’re doing and what has been proposed should have never gotten to this point,” said Shaw, “With the outpouring of all the comments from town residents against it, we should not even be here and having this meeting tonight.”

Queen City News will keep you posted on the latest developments. Council is set to continue the discussion and possibly make a decision at Monday night’s meeting.