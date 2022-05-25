WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With so much division in our country, it’s sometimes hard to remember all the things we take for granted. One family in Waxhaw has been reminded every day since they brought home their two adopted sons from Sierra Leone.

Jamie and Joe Walker have had a front row seat to their new sons, James and Abraham, experiencing America’s luxuries for the first time. They officially took the boys away from their orphanage in November 2021, and since then, they describe their new life with them and their four biological children as “chaotic and wonderful.”

Their first few months here have been a learning curve. They experienced their first real haircuts, their first day of school, and even their first car wash.

“It’s absolutely magical and amazing because you think about the first time you take a toddler through, and they’re like in awe. And some kids hate it. It’s the same, only they’re old enough to verbalize how crazy this experience is,” said Jamie.

On May 19th, Abraham had his very first birthday. No, he’s not one year old… in fact, they don’t even know how old he is. But it’s the first time he’s ever been celebrated.

“They don’t take paperwork very seriously in the country where they come from, so their birth certificates have them as what we think is a little older than what they actually are,” said Jamie.

It was on that birthday, when they brought out Abraham’s cake, that they experienced joy in its purest form: the joy of a child finally feeling cared for. The sixth grader broke down in sobs.

“We never knew about something called a birthday,” said Abraham. “It just feels like God is showing all the blessings in you. Everybody in the whole world is giving you their best love that they have ever given. That is what it feels like to have that cake.”

Abraham says the moment brought him back to his days on the street in Sierra Leone, praying for a family, not knowing his prayers would be answered in ways he could never imagine.

“I love them more than they can ever imagine in the world. They’re the ones that showed me to the world, and showed me what happiness is, and showed me what love is, and showed me what it means to have a family around you. I really, really want to say thank you to them for that,” he said.