WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The restaurant industry is rebounding, and perhaps that’s something to cheer about.

“It’s been an interesting beginning,” said Chris Martinez, co-owner of Cork & Ale in Waxhaw, “but we’ve been rockin’ and rollin’ ever since they let us bring people back in, so we’ve been pretty steady.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in April, nationally, the restaurant industry added 43,800 workers… employing a total if 11.6 million people compared to 12.3 million pre-pandemic. But staffing shortages still forced the cancellation of the Taste of Waxhaw, an event meant to feature various local eateries.

“We’re kind of bummed,” Martinez said. “We were really looking forward to it. We’re promoting our new back patio and we started doing brunch again on Sundays, so we were really looking forward to kind of promoting that.”

The event, which would have entered its second year, was supposed to serve as a test for a social district, which allows people to enjoy alcoholic beverages on the street.

“Any event there’s thousands of people coming through,” said Nicole Molinelli, owner of 88A Boutique.

It wasn’t just the restaurant owners participating who were looking forward to the influx of foot traffic.

“We benefit from people coming down whether it’s food, drinks, shopping,” Molinelli said.

For the business owners who just found out their Thursday night plans have now changed, they’re not crying over spilled milk.

“We got another one coming up this weekend,” Martinez said. “It’s called kaleidoscope festival. That’ll bring in a ton of people.”

“A lot happening here in Waxhaw,” Molinelli said. “Come out here and support us all.”