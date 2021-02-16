Red Cross to hold Waxhaw Blood Drive Tuesday

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive in Waxhaw Tuesday, as officials report a critical need for blood across the Carolinas.

The Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Harvey Clay Nesbit Park in Waxhaw.

Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org and enter the code “TownOfWaxhaw”.

The Blood Connection, based in South Carolina, told FOX 46 last week that they usually see a slowdown of donations this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.