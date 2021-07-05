Owning Up: Vandals hit Waxhaw playground and parents find out

WAXHAW, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Waxhaw neighbors are upset after someone sprayed graffiti on their community’s playground.

“My heart broke when I heard about it,” said neighbor Vanessa Rodriguez. “There were writings with spray paint on the swings and slides and the car we used to ride in when we were younger,” she said.

Those who live near Harrison Park in Waxhaw were disheartened to see for the second time, someone spray-painted foul words and damaged the playground equipment at their neighborhood park.

“Horrible,” Rodriguez said. “There were really bad words written on there.”

Some of them are too vulgar for TV. One resident says teens lit fireworks inside the slide, leaving holes in the plastic.

“It’s a serious matter for vandalism; especially vulgar, you know?” said Ross Mcomber, “and then destructive to where the equipment is not functionable. This is here for the pleasure of the families and the children.”

Here’s where this mystery took a turn. A neighbor says the vandals’ parent came forward and is making her kids own up to what they did. So far, at least one of them has scrubbed off the graffiti… and is supposedly paying out of pocket for the repairs.

“Hopefully this is a learning lesson at a young age because as you get older,” Mcomber said. “It’s going to get harder and the laws aren’t going to be as easy and you’re not going to have your parents there to back you up.”

Vanessa Rodriguez lives just down the street from the park. As a Waxhaw police explorer, she is learning the ropes of law enforcement. It’s her hope these kids learned their lesson.

“It was heartbreaking to so many people that it was vandalized and don’t vandalize something that means something to other people,” Rodriguez said.

Waxhaw police say someone has filed a police report but didn’t specify if it was the parents of the vandals or someone else in the community.